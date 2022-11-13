Render Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $34.53 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 48.2% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $128.21 million and approximately $34.53 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

