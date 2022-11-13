Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 83.8% in October

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the October 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 102,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,921. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

