Request Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $81.36 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $81.36 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,467.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010104 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00043094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00245060 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08451536 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,256,967.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

