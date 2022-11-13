Research Analysts Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TAC. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.51 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 10.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 70,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,172,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 126,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

