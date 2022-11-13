Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Research Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of RSSS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. 73,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495. The company has a market cap of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.74.
Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Research Solutions
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Research Solutions (RSSS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.