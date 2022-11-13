Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. 73,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495. The company has a market cap of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Research Solutions

About Research Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,405,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.