ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 2.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,034 shares of company stock worth $11,090,714. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $223.03 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.42 and a 200 day moving average of $217.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

