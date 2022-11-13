Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 1,072 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY opened at $143.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.88. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $129.96 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

