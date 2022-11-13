Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

