Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.19 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Chubb by 178.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.58. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

