Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

