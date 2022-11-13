Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.42 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

DLR opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

