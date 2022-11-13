Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $3.46 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
