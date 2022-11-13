Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $168.41.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.