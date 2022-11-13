Reviewing Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integer and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunrun 0 3 13 0 2.81

Integer presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.59%. Sunrun has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 47.20%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Integer.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Integer has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Integer and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 5.47% 9.24% 4.70% Sunrun 3.35% 1.23% 0.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integer and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.22 billion 1.94 $96.81 million $2.15 33.28 Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.04 -$79.42 million $0.29 105.14

Integer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun. Integer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

