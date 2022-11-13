Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Ono Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -73.94% -56.85% Ono Pharmaceutical 22.43% 12.56% 11.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and Ono Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Ono Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$20.99 million ($0.33) -5.00 Ono Pharmaceutical $3.22 billion 3.80 $716.61 million $1.44 16.52

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Oncolytics Biotech. Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ono Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Oncolytics Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses. The company was founded by Matthew C. Coffey and Bradley George Thompson on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors. The company also provides GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; FORXIGA tablets for the treatment of diabetes; ONOACT injections for tachyarrhythmia; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; CORALAN for treatment of chronic heart failure; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONGENTYS tablets for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; STAYBLA tablets for overactive bladder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as RECALBON tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it is developing products for esophageal, urothelial carcinoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, ovarian, bladder, prostate, hepatocellular carcinoma, pancreatic, biliary tract, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, gastric, esophageal, urothelial, hepatocellular, thyroid, colorectal, melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia, non-small cell lung cancer, primary central nervous system lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, tachyarrhythmia, pemphigus, generalized scleroderma, enthesopathy, diabetic polyneuropathy, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, narcolepsy, and thrombosis. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

