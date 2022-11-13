RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the October 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 111.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

RGCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 3,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

