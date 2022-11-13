Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
RIGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %
RIGL stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
