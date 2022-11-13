Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %

RIGL stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,104 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,463,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 212.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 740,315 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.