RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $276.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Strs Ohio increased its stake in RingCentral by 845.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in RingCentral by 72.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

