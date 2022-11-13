Robert W. Baird Cuts RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $15.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of RumbleON to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of RumbleON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $147.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 59.1% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 81,971 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

