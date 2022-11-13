Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,508 shares of company stock valued at $27,819,688 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $16,730,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.