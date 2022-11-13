Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Up 104.6% in October

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the October 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.2 days.
Roche Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $327.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.08 and its 200 day moving average is $329.21. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $299.01 and a fifty-two week high of $430.00.
About Roche
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.