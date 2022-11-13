Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Up 104.6% in October

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the October 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $327.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.08 and its 200 day moving average is $329.21. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $299.01 and a fifty-two week high of $430.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

