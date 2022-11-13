Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RKLB. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.89.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.90. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of 3.53 and a twelve month high of 16.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Once Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

