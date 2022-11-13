Rockwell Medical (RMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.03 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.