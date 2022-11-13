Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America cut Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.62.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.30 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $279.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after buying an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

