Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Down 51.4% in October

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RSAU remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rooshine has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

