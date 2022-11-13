Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Down 51.4% in October

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Rooshine Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RSAU remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rooshine has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.
Rooshine Company Profile
