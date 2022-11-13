Rosenblatt Securities Trims Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price to $10.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $84,039,000. Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

