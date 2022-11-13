Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 28,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,046,406.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE NVA traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.81. 764,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.41. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.67.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.52.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.