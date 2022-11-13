Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$227.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYDGF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.33.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $158.75 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.25.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

