Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $14.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LTH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 18.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

