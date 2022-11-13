Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $58.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.23.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.53 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in NuVasive by 64.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NuVasive by 111.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

