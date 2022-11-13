Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $33.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.
Fiverr International Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of FVRR stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.