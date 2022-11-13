Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $33.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Fiverr International by 26,693.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

