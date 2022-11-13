Royal Bank of Canada Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$23.00

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Desjardins lowered MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

MEG Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

