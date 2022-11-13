Royal Bank of Canada Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$23.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Desjardins lowered MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

