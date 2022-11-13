Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target to 460.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from 440.00 to 460.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $757.50.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of PANDY opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $809.91 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.