Royal Bank of Canada Trims Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Target Price to $200.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.