Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $1,065,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,861,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $1,065,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,861,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,696,486 shares of company stock valued at $71,091,686. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

