Rublix (RBLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.25

Rublix (RBLX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Rublix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Rublix has a market capitalization of $387,052.07 and approximately $6.25 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01894138 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

