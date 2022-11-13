Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 62.8% in October

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the October 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAABF remained flat at $33.62 during midday trading on Friday. Saab AB has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $830.74 million for the quarter.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.