Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Update

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sabre Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ SABRP traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.61. 8,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,347. Sabre has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $151.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26.
Sabre Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.
Institutional Trading of Sabre
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABRP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.