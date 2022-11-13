Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Update

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sabre Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SABRP traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.61. 8,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,347. Sabre has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $151.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

About Sabre

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $4,908,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.