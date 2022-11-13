Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGA opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

