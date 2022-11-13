Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.12. The company has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $309.90.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.