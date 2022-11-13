Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,360,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 51.4% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $185,707,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $309.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.12. The stock has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 292.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.