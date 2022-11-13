Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($120.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SNY opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

