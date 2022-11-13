SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($122.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €102.00 ($102.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($120.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

SAP Stock Performance

About SAP

Shares of SAP stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

