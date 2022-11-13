Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 426.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($465.00) to €455.00 ($455.00) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €550.00 ($550.00) to €470.00 ($470.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €370.00 ($370.00) to €420.00 ($420.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF remained flat at $313.60 during trading hours on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $282.50 and a 1 year high of $566.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.98.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

