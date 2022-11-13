Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A Airgain -17.85% -17.66% -11.95%

Risk and Volatility

Satellogic has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

28.8% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Satellogic and Airgain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 127.41 -$117.74 million N/A N/A Airgain $64.27 million 1.21 -$10.09 million ($1.00) -7.65

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Satellogic and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Satellogic presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. Airgain has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.86%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Satellogic.

Summary

Airgain beats Satellogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

(Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.