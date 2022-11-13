Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Savills Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $8.44 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Savills has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Get Savills alerts:

About Savills

(Get Rating)

Read More

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.