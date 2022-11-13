Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Savills Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $8.44 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Savills has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $9.31.
About Savills
