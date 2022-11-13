Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 224,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 65,597 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 1,026,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,544. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

