Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lowered by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,905. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

