Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Trimmed by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Mangham Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 175.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 505,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 321,779 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.19. 2,679,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,912. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

