Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Short Interest Up 189.9% in October

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77,735 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Scion Tech Growth I Stock Performance

Shares of SCOAW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

